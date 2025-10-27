Advertisement
California

A drunk camper passed out in a field in California. He set off a large, overnight search

Sheriff's deputies and Marin County Search and Rescue deployed on a man who walked away from the Olema Ranch Campground.
(Marin County Search and Rescue)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
At 3 a.m. Sunday, more than three dozen first responders set off into the Marin County darkness, searching for a drunk camper whose friends were worried he could be in danger.

As crews spread across the Olema Ranch Campground, searching on foot, e-bike and with highly trained dogs, the man was apparently just passed out in a nearby field — only a half mile away, according to a post from the Marin County Search and Rescue. His friends had reported he was “severely intoxicated.”

The man, who was not identified, walked back to the campsite about an hour after the search began, the rescue officials said.

He was evaluated and released, officials said.

While some Facebook users were appalled that such a large search was initiated for a passed-out drunk guy, others praised the quick response.

“Good job team!” one commented on the post. “You never know what you are going to find when you get called for a search. Thank you for showing up and being ready for it all.”

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

