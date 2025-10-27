Leader of L.A.-area after-school programs arrested in child pornography case

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Authorities on Monday asked the public for leads regarding the head of a company that organized youth after-school programs after he was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, 28, worked at schools, camps and after-school programs throughout the Los Angeles area, L.A. Police Department officials said in a statement on X.

He was arrested Oct. 24 by LAPD detectives and agents from Homeland Security Investigations and remains in jail pending an arraignment.

It was unclear whether Gonzalez was represented by a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Detectives suspect Gonzalez abused “at least” one child, LAPD officials said in the statement, and the department published Gonzalez’s photograph to solicit tips about other potential victims.

Gonzalez, originally from Las Vegas, is listed in public records as chief executive of Let’s Play LA. In an archived version of its website, which has since been taken down, the company called itself “a community-driven organization dedicated to creating a space where kids can explore, connect and grow through active engagement and play.”

“We believe in the power of playing with children, not just supervising,” the website said.

The company addressed Gonzalez’s arrest in an email to parents, calling it “serious and upsetting.”

“Out of concern for every child and family connected to our programs, all Let’s Play LA LLC activities and events are suspended immediately until further notice,” the email said.

Let’s Play LA did not immediately return an email seeking comment.