California

Leader of L.A.-area after-school programs arrested in child pornography case

The words "Los Angeles Police" on a wall.
LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
  • A Los Angeles child-care worker was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography after working at schools, camps and after-school programs throughout the L.A. area.
  • LAPD detectives suspect he abused at least one child and released his photograph seeking public tips about other potential victims.
  • The company he ran, Let’s Play LA, suspended all activities immediately, citing concern for every child and family.

Authorities on Monday asked the public for leads regarding the head of a company that organized youth after-school programs after he was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, 28, worked at schools, camps and after-school programs throughout the Los Angeles area, L.A. Police Department officials said in a statement on X.

He was arrested Oct. 24 by LAPD detectives and agents from Homeland Security Investigations and remains in jail pending an arraignment.

It was unclear whether Gonzalez was represented by a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Detectives suspect Gonzalez abused “at least” one child, LAPD officials said in the statement, and the department published Gonzalez’s photograph to solicit tips about other potential victims.

Gonzalez, originally from Las Vegas, is listed in public records as chief executive of Let’s Play LA. In an archived version of its website, which has since been taken down, the company called itself “a community-driven organization dedicated to creating a space where kids can explore, connect and grow through active engagement and play.”

“We believe in the power of playing with children, not just supervising,” the website said.

The company addressed Gonzalez’s arrest in an email to parents, calling it “serious and upsetting.”

“Out of concern for every child and family connected to our programs, all Let’s Play LA LLC activities and events are suspended immediately until further notice,” the email said.

Let’s Play LA did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

