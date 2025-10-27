Suspect in deputy’s shooting flees on motorcycle, reaches speeds over 120 mph, crashes on freeway

A fleeing motorcyclist suspected of shooting a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy Monday afternoon crashed while being pursued by authorities.

A person suspected of shooting a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy crashed on the 210 Freeway in Upland on Monday afternoon while leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit on a motorcycle.

Deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening a woman in the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive in Rancho Cucamonga at 12:37 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

As the deputies arrived on scene, the man immediately began firing his weapon and hit one of them, the department said. The injured deputy was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. The department did not disclose his condition.

Around 1:20 p.m., authorities began pursuing the fleeing suspect on the 210 Freeway; at times, the suspect reached speeds exceeding 120 mph, according to helicopter footage captured by KTLA. At one point, the suspect nearly collided with a pursuing California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer.

A fleeing motorcyclist suspected of shooting a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy crashes on Monday afternoon during a high-speed pursuit. (KTLA)

At 1:35 p.m., the suspect crashed on the 210 Freeway near Campus Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Helicopter footage shows the man slamming into a black sedan while traveling 70 miles per hour, soaring over the handlebars and landing on his back. The injured suspect was loaded onto a stretcher and transported from the crash site on the 210 to a hospital via helicopter.

The eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway between Mountain Avenue and Campus Avenue are currently closed as a result of the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.