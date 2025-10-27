Santa Ana winds, hot temperatures heighten Southern California’s fire risk

Artist Nathan Mellott works on a painting in Palisades Park in Santa Monica earlier this month. A warming trend is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning as winds shift into a Santa Ana pattern.

Hot conditions and Santa Ana winds will hit Southern California this week, beginning the fall wildfire season in earnest as the region continues to recover from January’s devastating firestorms.

Though no red flag warnings have yet been issued, both the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valley foothills will have elevated fire risks once the winds arrive, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

The warming trend is expected to start between Monday night and Tuesday morning when the winds shift into a Santa Ana pattern, Schoenfeld said. Temperatures across much of the Los Angeles Basin and into the Santa Clarita Valley will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, or 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, Schoenfeld said.

The winds will be mostly confined to the L.A. County mountains and foothills, she said. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday for L.A. County, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days, although warm temperatures are expected through the end of the week, according to Schoenfeld. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see temperatures in the mid-80s, while it’s expected to be in the upper 70s to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Schoenfeld recommended that those who live in high fire risk areas brush up on evacuation plans and make sure they have a go-bag with essential items as wildfire season approaches.