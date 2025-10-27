Advertisement
California

Trump, contradicting the California GOP, opposes early and mail-in voting in Prop. 50 election

A man casts his ballot on the first day of early in-person voting in Los Angeles.
Jose Trujillo fills in his ballot Saturday in Los Angeles on the first day of early in-person voting in the Nov. 4 California special election.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
  • President Trump urged California voters against mail-in and early voting in the Nov. 4 special election on Proposition 50, the ballot measure about redistricting.
  • State GOP leaders were urging Republican voters to turn out as Democrats had a commanding edge in mail-in returns.
  • Proposition 50 would redraw California’s congressional districts to increase Democratic House seats — sparked by Trump’s push to expand GOP congressional numbers in states led by Republicans.

President Trump urged California voters on Sunday not to cast mail-in ballots or vote early in the California election about redistricting — the direct opposite of the message from state GOP leaders.

Repeating his false claim that former President Biden beat him in 2020 because the election was rigged, Trump argued that the November special election about redistricting in California would be rigged, as would the 2026 midterm election to determine control of Congress.

“No mail-in or ‘Early’ Voting, Yes to Voter ID! Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being ‘shipped,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!”

Proposition 50, a ballot measure proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional districts to boost their party’s ranks in the U.S. House of Representatives, is on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The rare mid-decade redistricting effort was in response to Trump urging GOP-led states, initially Texas, to increase the number of Republicans in the House in the 2026 midterm election to allow him to continue implementing his agenda in his final two years in the White House.

Newsom responded to Trump on X: “Ramblings of an old man that knows he’s going to LOSE.”

number 50 with the shape of california in the zero

California

Your guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting

Proposition 50 is part of a spiraling national fight over redistricting, sparked by President Donald Trump, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election.

Trump has not weighed in on the merits of Proposition 50, while prominent Democrats who support it have, including former President Obama.

More than 4 million mail-in ballots — 18% of the ballots sent to California’s 23 million voters — had been returned as of Friday, according to a vote tracker run by Democratic redistricting expert Paul Mitchell, who drew the proposed maps on the ballot. Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in returning ballots, 51% to 28%. Voters registered without a party preference or with other political parties have returned 21% of the ballots.

Workers check on signed signatures on mail-in voting ballots as they arrive at the new Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center in the City of Industry, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/Clerk's Office unveiled a massive new ballot processing center that will allow it to count ballots from the county's 5.69 million registered voters in a single secure location. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

California

Voter turnout exceeds expectations in California’s Prop. 50 special election

Over 3 million mail ballots have been returned in the special election about redrawing congressional districts. Political observers were surprised.

Early-voting centers also opened in 29 counties on Saturday.

Turnout figures were alarming Republicans leaders before Trump’s message.

“It’s simple. Republicans need to stop complaining and vote. We ask and ask and ask and yet turnout still lags,” the San Diego GOP posted on X. “To win this one GOP turnout needs to be materially better than average. It’s very doable but won’t just happen. Work it.”

Republicans historically voted early while Democrats were more likely to cast ballots on election day. Trump upended this dynamic, creating dissonance with GOP leaders across the nation who recognized the value of banking early votes. And it completely contradicts the messaging by the opponents of Proposition 50.

Jessica Millan Patterson, a former chair of the state GOP and leader of the “No on Prop. 50 — Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab” committee, has been a longtime proponent of urging Republican voters to cast ballots as early and conveniently as possible.

“Sacramento politicians rushed this costly election for partisan gain, and mistakes have been made,” she said Sunday evening. “If Californians want change from our state’s failed one-party rule, it starts by turning out to vote no on Proposition 50.”

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the November special election about redistricting and the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

