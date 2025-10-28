Advertisement
California

He terrorized a SoCal salon after arriving late for an appointment. He’ll spend years in prison

By Summer Lin
A man has pleaded guilty to assault after an apparent tantrum at a Southern California hair salon that involved knocking over shelves, throwing shampoo bottles and yelling at employees, all of which was captured on video.

He is now set to serve six years in prison.

On Jan. 29, August Marriott, 28, entered a Great Clips on Mission Gorge Road in Santee around 7 p.m., according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Marriott became agitated after he was told he was late for his appointment. He then vandalized the store, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, citing the cellphone video footage.

The video posted on social media shows Marriott overturning shelves that contain hair care products, which he then heaves toward the back of the salon while yelling profanity at staff members.

“What’s up?” he asked the woman filming the video.

An employee had minor injuries as a result of the attack, authorities said. Marriott fled the scene before deputies could arrive, authorities said.

He was arrested in Chula Vista on. Feb. 4 by deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and violation of parole.

On Oct. 10, Marriott pleaded guilty to assault and admitted to having a prior strike conviction as part of his plea, according to the San Diego County district attorney’s office. He’s scheduled to be sentenced to six years in prison on Nov. 18.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

