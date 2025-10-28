Raid of fireworks lab that spurred school evacuations is connected to massive California explosion

Authorities raided an illegal fireworks lab on the 400 block of Vancouver Avenue in East L.A. on Monday morning and confiscated nearly 100 pounds of pyrotechnic powders.

Authorities raided on East L.A. illegal fireworks lab in connection with an ongoing investigation into a deadly fireworks explosion in Yolo County, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The operation prompted the evacuation of students at two nearby high schools on Monday morning and sparked anxiety among some parents.

Authorities served a search warrant in the 400 block of Vancouver Avenue, which is opposite Garfield High School and Monterey Continuation High School. As a precautionary measure, students at both schools were transferred to Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The man living inside the home had nearly 100 pounds of improvised pyrotechnic powders, the source told The Times.

The operation was led by Yolo County authorities in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, while the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s arson and explosives unit assisted, the Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The Sheriff’s Department also helped facilitate the evacuation of students and some nearby residents.

The raid was connected to an ongoing investigation into a massive explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the rural Yolo County community of Esparto in July, the source said. Seven workers were killed inside the building, which is owned by Devastating Pyrotechnics.

Authorities have also searched the Richmond home of Devastating Pyrotechnics Chief Executive Kenneth Chee.

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho reassured parents that students were safe during the operation in a statement on X.

“Our dedicated teams and law enforcement partners have ensured students and employees are safe and protected,” he said. “Together, we protect our school communities with care, conviction and an unwavering commitment to ensuring every child learns in peace and safety.”

Some parents expressed frustration with the time it took the district to notify them of the evacuation as well as the challenges they faced in picking up their children, according to reporting from the Boyle Heights Beat.

“Us parents were very worried because we didn’t know what was happening,” Carolina Garcia told the local paper in Spanish. “This made us realize that they were not prepared to sufficiently handle an emergency.”

Another parent, Dana Guerrero, told the Boyle Heights Beat that it took her more than two hours to verify guardianship of the student she was trying to pick up.

“It’s a huge mess,” she said. “It took them almost an hour to even call us to let us know what was happening.”