Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Prop 50 gerrymander nears finish line, Dodgers lose and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Police investigating death of ‘full-term infant’ found near USC campus

Exterior of the Cardinal Gardens Apartments in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue.
(Google street view)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Police are investigating the death of an infant found not far from the USC campus on Monday morning.

About 1:30 a.m. Los Angeles police were dispatched to the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, said Officer Jeff Lee.

When they arrived, officers found a “deceased, full-term infant,” Lee said.

The child’s cause of death has not yet been determined by the county medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing, Lee said.

Advertisement

Details on where the infant was found on McClintock Avenue were not immediately available.

USC students were seen going in and out of student building F in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, according to KABC.

“It was really scary actually for everybody because we didn’t know what was happening and then we did find out it was happening right next to where we lived,” student Sofia Matin told the station. “It was very unsettling.”

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement