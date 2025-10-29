Police investigating death of ‘full-term infant’ found near USC campus

Exterior of the Cardinal Gardens Apartments in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue.

Police are investigating the death of an infant found not far from the USC campus on Monday morning.

About 1:30 a.m. Los Angeles police were dispatched to the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, said Officer Jeff Lee.

When they arrived, officers found a “deceased, full-term infant,” Lee said.

The child’s cause of death has not yet been determined by the county medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing, Lee said.

Advertisement

Details on where the infant was found on McClintock Avenue were not immediately available.

USC students were seen going in and out of student building F in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, according to KABC.

“It was really scary actually for everybody because we didn’t know what was happening and then we did find out it was happening right next to where we lived,” student Sofia Matin told the station. “It was very unsettling.”