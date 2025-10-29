Advertisement
California

Masked men impersonating FBI agents rob Jurupa Valley home

Police tape blocks off the crime scene.
Police tape blocks off a crime scene.
(Andri Tambunan / AFP via Getty Images)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Three masked men identified themselves as FBI agents and robbed a Jurupa Valley home, authorities said.

A brazen robbery caught on video showed three masked men dressed as FBI agents entering a Riverside County home before restraining the occupants and robbing them.

The video went viral and puts a focus on the state’s new anti-mask law for federal agents, which takes effect on Jan. 1 and was adopted in response to the recent federal immigration raids conducted by masked agents.

Ring camera video shared to X showed the three intruders knocking on the door of the home in Jurupa Valley at 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 23, addressing the resident by name. One of the suspects claimed to have a search warrant, and when the resident asked what it was for, the men barged into the house.

Advertisement

One said, “everybody on the ground,” and another asked how many people were in the home.

“It’s my mom and my kid,” the resident replied, his voice shaking. The resident did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Eleven minutes later, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home after reports of a home invasion robbery, Sgt. Robert Martinez, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, said in a written statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2025 -- California Governor Gavin Newsom signs a package of immigration bills at Contreras High School in Los Angeles on September 20, 2025. California will be the first state to ban most law enforcement, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. The ban is California's direct response to a recent series of immigration raids in Los Angeles where federal agents wore masks while making mass arrests. The raids prompted a dayslong protest across the city and led President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the area. But it's unclear how - or whether - the state can enforce the ban on the federal agents who have been carrying out those raids. A (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

‘We’re not North Korea.’ Newsom signs bills to limit immigration raids at schools and unmask federal agents

In response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration raids that have roiled Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a package of bills aimed at protecting immigrants in schools, hospitals and other areas targeted by federal agents.

When they arrived, deputies heard from victims that several armed suspects had restrained them while searching the property and then left with stolen items. None of the victims were injured, Martinez said. Deputies did not disclose what was taken.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The robbery came after months of debate about federal law enforcement officials who conducted immigration raids while concealing their identity with masks. It culminated in Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law in September barring federal agents from wearing masks in most circumstances.

Supporters of the legislation said the presence of anonymous, masked officers marks a turn toward authoritarianism and erodes trust between law enforcement and citizens.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a question on whether the crime of impersonating an officer is of greater concern with the rise in masked agents.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tragedy Under a Solar Eclipse

    L.A. Astrology Influencer Danielle Johnson’s predictions turned sinister during the 2024 solar eclipse, leading to a murderous spiral. Richard Winton joins Madison McGhee on how the events went down.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement