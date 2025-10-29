Live Coverage
California

Parents and grandmother arrested in killing of Lynwood boy found dead in freezer

A Los Angeles County Sheriff patch
A Los Angeles County Sheriff patch is seen during a news conference.
(William Liang/For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Staff Writer Follow
A 7-year-old boy was found dead in a freezer in Lynwood on Tuesday night, and his parents and grandmother have been arrested in connection with the killing, law enforcement sources told The Times.

The boy’s body was stuffed into a freezer, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a dead child at an apartment in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue in Lynwood around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release. Deputies found the dead boy, whose name has not been released, shortly after arriving.

Destiny Harrison, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her son, according to the sheriff’s department. The boy’s father, Daniel Monzon, 25, and grandmother, Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, 46, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said it was unclear when the child was killed or how he died. The victim’s siblings — who are 16, 13 and nine months old — were taken into protective custody by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

