Reputed Aryan Brotherhood leader stabbed to death by inmates with Nazi tattoos

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A reputed leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang was stabbed to death last week at Salinas Valley State Prison in Monterey County, authorities said.

Todd “Fox” Morgan, 57, was attacked Thursday morning in a recreation yard by three inmates, officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Authorities identified the assailants as Todd Givens, 56, Robert England, 61, and Ray Waldron, 51, who have all been previously convicted of murder.

Todd Givens is accused of killing Todd Morgan at Salinas Valley State Prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

)

Givens — a member of the Nazi Low Riders, a white gang subordinate to the Aryan Brotherhood — was sentenced to death by a Tulare County judge for murdering a fellow Nazi Low Rider and his sister in 2001 and setting their bodies on fire, according to court records.

Waldron, who was from the Mongols motorcycle club, is serving a life sentence for shooting to death an associate of the rivals Hells Angels outside an El Cajon, Calif., bar in 2003. England, imprisoned since 1993 for a San Bernardino County murder, was said in a law enforcement report to belong to the Hessians motorcycle club before going to prison.

Ray Waldron is accused of killing Todd Morgan at Salinas Valley State Prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

The motive for Morgan’s homicide is unclear. A law enforcement source who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said authorities weren’t previously aware Morgan was in bad standing with other members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Morgan had been serving a life sentence since 2002 for robbery, burglary and possessing a gun as a felon, a third strike conviction, prison officials said in the statement.

In 2020, agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tapped the phone of Morgan’s right-hand man, Kenneth Bash, according to an agent’s affidavit that was filed in federal court. Agents uncovered evidence that Bash, who was held at Salinas Valley with Morgan, was working with members of his Fresno-based gang, the Fresnecks, to sell drugs, acquire guns and commit fraud with Morgan’s sanction.

Robert England is accused of killing Todd Morgan at Salinas Valley State Prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Authorities intercepted text messages that showed Bash and Morgan were plotting to smuggle methamphetamine, heroin, cellphones and bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Patron tequila into Salinas Valley, an agent wrote in the affidavit.

Under the cover of darkness, an underling used satellite imagery to pick his way through vineyards near the prison before tossing a pillowcase over the walls. An inmate picked up the bundle and ran.

Guards seized the pillowcase, which contained 20 phones, SIM cards, a mobile hot spot, charging cables, drill bits, wrenches, tobacco, rolling papers and liquor, according to the affidavit. Police stopped the underling who threw the bundle over the walls as he drove off. In his car they found methamphetamine and heroin.

Advertisement

Through a wiretap on Bash’s and Morgan’s phones, ATF agents also heard talk of finding a man who’d been accused of sexually assaulting relatives of an Aryan Brotherhood member.

In a recorded call with Bash, the Aryan Brotherhood member’s stepson, whose name was redacted in the affidavit, agreed to “handle it.” After telling Bash he needed a gun, he received a call from Morgan.

“We’re trying to get something to you,” Morgan said in the call, which was quoted in the agent’s affidavit. “You don’t have nothing right now?”

Advertisement

“Nah,” the stepson said.

“Well, we’re working on getting this to you,” Morgan replied.

Agents arrested the stepson in Stockton after he picked up a handgun from an associate of Bash, according to the affidavit.

Kenneth Bash was convicted in federal court of racketeering. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabiliation)

The probe of Bash and Morgan’s rackets eventually led the ATF to investigate other members of the Aryan Brotherhood, including Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson, Francis Clement and John Stinson.

After a trial in Fresno this year that revealed how the Aryan Brotherhood’s influence had spread to the streets of Southern California, Johnson, Clement and Stinson — all longtime state inmates — were sentenced to life terms in federal prison.

Morgan pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and ordered to serve nearly 22 years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. But instead of being transferred to federal custody, Morgan returned to the prison from which he’d hatched the drug distribution schemes — Salinas Valley.