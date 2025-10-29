Live Coverage
Blue Jays lead Dodgers late in a pivotal Game 5 of the World Series. Follow our live updates
Advertisement
California

He said he was an immigration lawyer but raped her, offered discount if she’d keep quiet, police say

Santa Ana PD Detectives are attempting to locate Jose Bernal (65), who raped a female victim.
Detectives are searching for Jose Bernal, a suspect in a 2024 sexual assault.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A woman who was looking for legal assistance with her immigration status was raped by a man claiming to be an attorney — who then offered her cash and a discount to buy her silence — authorities say.

Santa Ana police are now asking for the public’s help in their search for the 65-year-old suspect, Jose Bernal.

The victim reported the incident to police on Nov. 12, 2024, saying that she met with Bernal, who said he was an attorney, at his office on 1203 E. 17th St. in Santa Ana.

Advertisement

According to police, Bernal told the woman that the process would cost $14,000 but that he would offer a discount if she entered a relationship with him.

When the victim declined and attempted to leave, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her in his office, police allege.

Afterward, Bernal allegedly offered the victim $400 and a discount on her case if she did not contact the police.

Advertisement

The Santa Ana Police Department is seeking any tips regarding Bernal’s whereabouts. Police described him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Individuals with information have been asked to contact Detective M. Tapia at (714)-245-8379 or mtapia@santa-ana.org.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tragedy Under a Solar Eclipse

    L.A. Astrology Influencer Danielle Johnson’s predictions turned sinister during the 2024 solar eclipse, leading to a murderous spiral. Richard Winton joins Madison McGhee on how the events went down.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement