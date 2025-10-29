He said he was an immigration lawyer but raped her, offered discount if she’d keep quiet, police say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman who was looking for legal assistance with her immigration status was raped by a man claiming to be an attorney — who then offered her cash and a discount to buy her silence — authorities say.

Santa Ana police are now asking for the public’s help in their search for the 65-year-old suspect, Jose Bernal.

The victim reported the incident to police on Nov. 12, 2024, saying that she met with Bernal, who said he was an attorney, at his office on 1203 E. 17th St. in Santa Ana.

According to police, Bernal told the woman that the process would cost $14,000 but that he would offer a discount if she entered a relationship with him.

When the victim declined and attempted to leave, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her in his office, police allege.

Afterward, Bernal allegedly offered the victim $400 and a discount on her case if she did not contact the police.

The Santa Ana Police Department is seeking any tips regarding Bernal’s whereabouts. Police described him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Individuals with information have been asked to contact Detective M. Tapia at (714)-245-8379 or mtapia@santa-ana.org.