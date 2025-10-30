Advertisement
California

Knife-wielding suspect shot and killed inside a Ralphs grocery store in Santa Barbara

Police vehicles outside the Santa Barbara Ralphs
Scene outside the Santa Barbara Ralph’s where a stabbing and deputy-involved shooting occurred on Oct. 29.
(Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dept.)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
  • A knife-wielding man attacked a dog and stabbed its owner before barricading himself in a Santa Barbara Ralphs bathroom on Oct. 20.
  • Deputies shot and killed the suspect after he charged at them wielding two knives while holding a metal trashcan as a barrier.
  • No deputies were injured; the stabbing victim survived and the dog was unharmed. The shooting remains under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released new details on Thursday into the fatal police shooting of a man armed with two knives inside a grocery store last week.

The incident occurred at 2:39 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where two sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. The arriving deputies learned that a man had attacked a dog and stabbed the dog owner before fleeing inside a Ralphs grocery store, where he barricaded himself inside a public bathroom, according to a department statement on the shooting.

The department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Abdou Rhamn Nyan of Connecticut.

The sheriff’s deputies, Sgt. Eric Delgadillo and Deputy Anthony Muneton, entered the store and made their way to the back where the restroom was located. Delgadillo and Muneton attempted to negotiate with Nyan in an effort to deescalate the situation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Because the deputies believed he still had the knives with him in the restroom, they put display racks in front of the door in an effort to temporarily contain him and protect themselves, the department statement said.

“Moments later, Nyan suddenly opened the door, pushed through the barricade, and charged toward the deputies clutching a metal trashcan as a barrier while holding a knife in each hand,” the statement read. “Deputies were positioned less than ten feet away in the narrow alcove outside the restroom and issued verbal commands.”

The department said a third deputy attempted to use a taser, while Delgadillo and Muneton fired six rounds at Nyan. After shooting him, the deputies secured the knives and began lifesaving measures.

Paramedics pronounced Nyan dead at the scene. No deputies were injured in the shooting. The stabbing victim was treated at a hospital and released. The victim’s dog was unharmed.

The sheriff’s office said the two deputies remain on administrative leave and the shooting remains under investigation. The department said it will hand over the results of the investigation to the the Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office for review.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

