Southern California teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children, officials say

A Southern California teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children and authorities say there could be more victims.

On Oct. 8, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigated a tip that child sexual abuse material had been downloaded in the county and that it had happened somewhere near the city of Colton, the sheriff’s department announced in a news release.

Detectives identified Bemis Elementary School teacher, Steve Paul Perry Popper, 47, of Colton, as the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence of child sexual abuse involving at least four minors, according to the release. Officials didn’t specify what the evidence was or if the minors were students at his school.

Representatives from the Rialto Unified School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popper was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force or duress, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and possession of child pornography. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are releasing Popper’s photograph in case more victims can come forward.

Anyone with more information on this incident or who has been victimized by Popper has been asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Desario of the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463 or through the website wetip.com.