California

Man accused of posing as immigration lawyer, raping client and offering hush money is arrested

A man with a holstered gun holds the arm of another man in handcuffs in a parking lot.
Suspect Jose Bernal is taken into custody Thursday morning in Tustin.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
By Clara Harter
Authorities arrested a 65-year-old man accused of posing as a lawyer and raping a woman who came to him seeking help with her immigration status.

On Nov. 12, a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Jose Bernal after she refused his advances and attempted to leave his office on 1203 E. 17th St. in Santa Ana, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Bernal told the victim that his legal services would cost her $14,000 but that he’d offer a discount if she entered a relationship with him, according to police. After the assault, he allegedly told her he’d pay her $400 not to report the incident to police.

On Wednesday, nearly one year since the accuser filed a police report, police published a bulletin seeking the public’s help in finding Bernal as part of their “Wanted Wednesday” series.

A man's headshot under the words "Wanted Wednesday."
Jose Bernal was arrested Thursday morning, a day after police posted a bulletin seeking the public’s help in finding him.
(Santa Ana Police Department)

The following morning, Bernal was arrested in Tustin after employees at a McDonald’s recognized him from the social media post and notified law enforcement.

There is no Jose Bernal listed as a licensed lawyer or paralegal in the State Bar of California or the California Alliance of Paralegal Assn.’s online directories.

A tax preparation business called BMB Multiservices is listed at the address where the alleged assault took place. NBC4 spoke to a man who identified himself as Bernal’s brother and said that the business belongs to his sister and that Bernal had worked for it.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective M. Tapia at (714) 245-8379 or mtapia@santa-ana.org.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

