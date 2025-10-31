‘Violation of the oath’: Deputy arrested in case of Orange County hospital assault

A pedestrian walks past the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. A deputy was detained in the jail after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted.

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy is out on bail after being arrested this week in connection with the reported sexual assault of an incarcerated woman.

The 29-year-old deputy, Leobardo Martinez Garcia, was arrested Wednesday, two weeks after the victim made a report, according to authorities.

In March 2025, the victim was in custody and being treated at a local hospital when Martinez Garcia assaulted her, authorities allege. Eight months later, on Oct. 14, the victim, who is currently incarcerated at an Orange County jail, reported the assault to jail staff, who then shared the claim with investigators, sheriff’s deputies said.

Orange County investigators “immediately” began the investigation, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and conducted interviews and analyzed “digital evidence,” which could include phone and email records, as well as search warrants.

The information uncovered was adequate enough to warrant the arrest of Martinez Garcia on suspicion of felony sexual battery and assault under the color of authority, and he was detained in the Santa Ana Jail.

He was released Thursday on bond and placed on paid leave. Officials confirmed that Martinez Garcia is still employed by the sheriff’s office as the investigation into his charges continues.

In light of Martinez Garcia’s charges, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes called the deputy’s alleged conduct “a violation of the oath to serve and protect our community, particularly those entrusted to our care in the Orange County Jail.”

“I could not be more disappointed in the actions of Mr. Martinez Garcia,” Barnes said.

After the investigation is completed, officials said the case will either be assigned to the Orange County district attorney or to the United States district attorney, depending on the charges considered and evidence collected. His arraignment date will then be announced. If Martinez Garcia is charged with assault under the color of authority, a federal crime, his case will be heard in U.S. federal court.

