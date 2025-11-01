Daylight saving time ends Sunday. What to know about ‘falling back’

Custodian Ray Keen inspects a clock face before changing the time on the 100-year-old clock atop a courthouse in Clay Center, Kan.

Halloween weekend partygoers will get an extra hour of fun Saturday night — technically, Sunday morning — as clocks across the West Coast fall back an hour.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., bringing earlier sunrises, sunsets, and an hour more of darkness for Californians.

However, even though the 1 a.m. hour will repeat Sunday, California bars and clubs are still required to stop serving alcohol from that moment until 6 a.m., so the party might have to continue elsewhere.

The nonprofit National Sleep Foundation recommends people gradually adjust their sleep schedule to acclimate to the reconfigured clock, including by napping, and use relaxation techniques such as meditation and breathing exercises to calm themselves.

Daylight saving time began on March 9 this year, when clocks sprung forward an hour.

The current iteration of daylight saving time, extending from the second Sunday in March to the first in November, was established in 2005. The debate over its efficacy and future has raged ever since.

In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 7, which would allow the state Legislature to approve either permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time — eliminating the annual time shifts — with a two-thirds vote.

However, permanent daylight saving time would require congressional approval. States such as Arizona and Hawaii have foregone daily saving time entirely, choosing to stay on standard time year-round and never switch their clocks.

For now, Californians are encouraged to set back their clocks before bed Saturday night, or risk losing track of time.

Times staff writer Ruben Vives contributed to this report.