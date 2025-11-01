Advertisement
California

Daylight saving time ends Sunday. What to know about ‘falling back’

A man inspects a clock face.
Custodian Ray Keen inspects a clock face before changing the time on the 100-year-old clock atop a courthouse in Clay Center, Kan.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Halloween weekend partygoers will get an extra hour of fun Saturday night — technically, Sunday morning — as clocks across the West Coast fall back an hour.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., bringing earlier sunrises, sunsets, and an hour more of darkness for Californians.

However, even though the 1 a.m. hour will repeat Sunday, California bars and clubs are still required to stop serving alcohol from that moment until 6 a.m., so the party might have to continue elsewhere.

Advertisement

The nonprofit National Sleep Foundation recommends people gradually adjust their sleep schedule to acclimate to the reconfigured clock, including by napping, and use relaxation techniques such as meditation and breathing exercises to calm themselves.

A glowing sunset is viewed lighting up the sky over Catalina Island. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times

California

California Politics: The time change that wasn’t

Welcome to the end of those dark mornings and to darker afternoons, the arrival of Pacific Standard Time and your biannual reminder of how California lawmakers teed up the issue of clock changes three years ago but then left things exactly as they’ve been for decades.

Daylight saving time began on March 9 this year, when clocks sprung forward an hour.

The current iteration of daylight saving time, extending from the second Sunday in March to the first in November, was established in 2005. The debate over its efficacy and future has raged ever since.

Advertisement

In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 7, which would allow the state Legislature to approve either permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time — eliminating the annual time shifts — with a two-thirds vote.

However, permanent daylight saving time would require congressional approval. States such as Arizona and Hawaii have foregone daily saving time entirely, choosing to stay on standard time year-round and never switch their clocks.

For now, Californians are encouraged to set back their clocks before bed Saturday night, or risk losing track of time.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Ruben Vives contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tragedy Under a Solar Eclipse

    L.A. Astrology Influencer Danielle Johnson’s predictions turned sinister during the 2024 solar eclipse, leading to a murderous spiral. Richard Winton joins Madison McGhee on how the events went down.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement