California

Your last-minute guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting

Last-minute election guide for Prop. 50
(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
  • Proposition 50 would redraw California’s congressional districts to favor Democrats.
  • If voters approve it, the number of Republicans representing California in Congress could be cut roughly in half, potentially altering the national balance of power.
  • Polls show about six in 10 likely voters support the proposition, though support breaks sharply along party lines and varies by region.

Still haven’t decided how you are voting on Prop. 50? Let us help.

The basics

Proposition 50 would change how California determines the boundaries of congressional districts. The measure asks voters to approve new congressional district lines designed to favor Democrats for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections, overriding the map drawn by the state’s nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

Impact

If voters approve Proposition 50, Golden State Democrats would see the odds tilted further in their favor, while the number of Republicans representing California in Washington, D.C., could be reduced by half.

Background

With a push from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democrats in the state Legislature put Proposition 50 on California’s Nov. 4 ballot after the Texas GOP began discussing a new map that would help elect five more Republicans to Congress. The Republican Party holds the House by such a slim margin that any changes to state maps could have an effect on the balance of power in Washington.

Taking sides

Generally speaking, Proposition 50 is marked by a partisan divide.

Some supporters say they will vote for redistricting even though they don’t like it. Instead, they blame Republicans in Texas and elsewhere for gerrymandering to help the GOP. If California didn’t respond, Republicans would get away with stacking the congressional electoral map in their favor. Prop. 50 is backed by topDemocrats nationwide, led by Newsom.

Supporters:

“Republicans want to steal enough seats in Congress to rig the next election and wield unchecked power for two more years,. With Prop. 50, you can stop Republicans in their tracks. Prop. 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, preserves independent redistricting over the long term, and lets the people decide. Return your ballot today.”

-Barack Obama

Opponents

“They are trying to fight for democracy by getting rid of the democratic principles of California. It is insane to let that happen... They want to dismantle this independent commission. They want to get rid of it under the auspices of we have to fight Trump. It doesn’t make any sense to me because we have to fight Trump, [yet] we become Trump.”

—Arnold Schwarzenegger

Orange County Register: “Prop. 50 tosses aside the congressional maps drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission in favor of maps drawn by and for the benefit of politicians. In a healthy democracy, you want voters to be the ones choosing their politicians. With Prop. 50, you have politicians choosing their voters.”

State of the race

Polls

Polls have shown Prop. 50 comfortable leading.

  • Six in 10 likely voters support Proposition 50, according to a survey by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies that was co-sponsored by The Times. About 38% of likely voters oppose the ballot measure.
  • According to the survey, the breakdown among voters was highly partisan, with more than 9 out of 10 Democrats supporting Proposition 50 and a similar proportion of Republicans opposing it. Among voters who belong to other parties, or identify as “no party preference,” 57% favored the ballot measure, while 39% opposed it.
  • In the voter-rich urban areas of Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay area, Proposition 50 led by wide margins, the poll found. Voters in Orange County, the Inland Empire and the Central Valley were pretty evenly divided.

Fundraising

Records show pro-Prop. 50 forces have raised much more money than critics.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom’s committee supporting the redistricting measure raised $36.8 million between Sept. 21 and Oct. 18, bringing its total to $114.3 million, as of last Thursday.
  • The two main opposition groups raised a total of $8.4 million during the 28 days covered by the fundraising period, bringing their total haul to $43.7 million.
Los Angeles, CA - October 25: Frank Kawano, of Los Angeles, votes on the first day of early in-person and ballot drop-off voting in the November 4, 2025 California Statewide Special Election at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Los Angeles Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. As of October 25, 2025, vote centers in Los Angeles County are open for early in-person voting and ballot drop-off. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Voters in poll side with Newsom, Democrats on Prop. 50 — a potential blow to Trump and GOP

About 60% of likely voters in California support Proposition 50, Democrats’ redistricting proposal that would change the state’s congressional districts.

icon illustration of two hands in green and purple holding money

Politics

Who is spending money on Prop. 50, the redistricting measure on California’s November ballot

The Times is tracking contributions for and against the statewide special election’s ballot measure.

LONG BEACH, CA, SEPTEMBER 27, 2025: Demonstrators join hands for 15 minutes of silence along 2nd Street near Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday, September 27, 2025 in what organizers say is an effort to "demonstrate unity" against the Trump administration's federal policies and immigration raids, and also highlight the upcoming special election on Proposition 50. Intermittent chains were planned in 22 cities statewide from Paso Robles to Encinitas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Unions opposing Trump agenda pouring money into Proposition 50 campaign

With the fate of President’s Trump’s right-wing agenda at stake, the California ballot measure crafted to tilt Congress to Democratic control has turned into a fight among millionaires and billionaires, a former president, a past movie-star governor and the nation’s top partisans.

Los Angeles, CA - October 23: DNC Chair Ken Martin speaks to a crowd of volunteers before phone banking for Prop 50 at Women's March Foundation Office on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

California

Proponents of Nov. 4 redistricting ballot measure vastly outraise opponents

Supporters of Proposition 50, California Democrats’ ballot measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts, raised much more than their rivals.

Most Read in California

