California

Man serving life in prison admits to three cold case murders, police say

Exterior view of Avenal State Prison.
An exterior view of Avenal State Prison, a male-only facility in Kings County, Calif.
(Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
Almost two decades after a series of slayings in Long Beach, authorities say they have identified a suspect: A man already serving multiple life sentences for murder and attempted murder.

The suspect, Glenn Cox, 39, is incarcerated at Avenal State Prison in the San Joaquin Valley, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

He was booked on three additional counts of murder and attempted murder, as well as two lesser offenses related to alleged weapons possession, the statement said.

Authorities say Cox confessed his involvement in the murders to staff at Avenal in December 2023, prompting Long Beach police to investigate. The department claimed to have found corroborating evidence, but did not elaborate.

Cox was allegedly the gunman in a December 2004 shooting that left two dead and hospitalized two others, according to authorities, as well as a shooting in February 2007 that killed one. Authorities say Cox also confessed to being involved in an August 2007 shooting that wounded one man, the police statement said.

Long Beach police said the shootings are thought to be gang-related. Officials from the department have presented the cases to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

