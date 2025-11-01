ICYMI Photos: Fright night along Santa Monica Boulevard for the 2025 Halloween Carnaval

Ghouls, goblins and other creative costumes descended on West Hollywood for the annual street festival.

Halloween revelers took to the streets on Friday night for the annual West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

The street festival transforms Santa Monica Boulevard into a celebration of costumes and creativity.

Marco Polo Santiago, left, Maribel Santiago and Natalie Orozco channel their inner Scooby-Doo at the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

David Brown takes photographs during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Andrea Seale stops for a picture during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Greg O’Neal, left, and Juan Patino mug for the camera at the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Attendees dance during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Hector Sanchez Haute Couture of Los Angeles dances during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Richard Avila, left, from Los Angeles rests at a bus stop during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.