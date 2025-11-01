Advertisement
ICYMI Photos: Fright night along Santa Monica Boulevard for the 2025 Halloween Carnaval

Dax Butler, 5, in a black outfit with a goblin mask rides a tricycle during the West Hollywood Carnaval.
Dax Butler, 5, rides a tricycle during the West Hollywood Carnaval.
By Kayla BartkowskiStaff Photographer 
Ghouls, goblins and other creative costumes descended on West Hollywood for the annual street festival.

Halloween revelers took to the streets on Friday night for the annual West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

The street festival transforms Santa Monica Boulevard into a celebration of costumes and creativity.

Three people channel their inner Scooby Doo at the West Hollywood Carnaval.
Marco Polo Santiago, left, Maribel Santiago and Natalie Orozco channel their inner Scooby-Doo at the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

A man dressed as a blue genie takes photographs of the crowd around him during the West Hollywood Carnaval

David Brown takes photographs during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Andrea Seale in a costume of a person carrying another person

Andrea Seale stops for a picture during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

A man in a mask with long yellow teeth and a red and white stripped hat
A man in a white mask with nails protruding from it.

Greg O’Neal, left, and Juan Patino mug for the camera at the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Attendees dance during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood with one person higher than the others.
Attendees dance during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

A man in a lighted gown and elaborate headdress dances during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Hector Sanchez Haute Couture of Los Angeles dances during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

A person in a witch costume rests at a bus stop next to another person in street clothes

Richard Avila, left, from Los Angeles rests at a bus stop during the Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood.

Kayla Bartkowski

