California

Big delays at LAX and San Diego airports amid air traffic control staffing shortage

A jet is seen taking off at LAX.
Flights heading to LAX on Sunday were delayed around an hour. The problem was expected to worsen and last into the night.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Staff Writer
Two of Southern California’s busiest airports were experiencing average flight delays of at least an hour Sunday amid air traffic control staffing shortages due to the federal government shutdown.

The advisories from the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center said the delays were expected to persist through Sunday night.

The issue was related to “staffing,” the advisories said. For San Diego, the advisory specified an issue with “tower staffing.”

Delays were expected to increase to nearly 1½ hours for flights heading to LAX between 8 and 10 p.m. At San Diego International Airport, delays were expected to worsen to nearly 1 hour and 20 minutes between 9 and 10 p.m.

The only other airport nationwide with a ground delay advisory was in New Jersey, where the situation was even worse. Departures to Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed by an average of more than 3½ hours, an advisory said. From 7 to 8 p.m. Eastern time, average delays of 4½ hours were expected.

Since the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, the FAA has warned of disruption at airports due to staff shortages.

Air traffic controllers are required to work unpaid when the federal government shuts down and do not obtain retroactive pay until Congress comes to an agreement on a budget.

Airports across the nation have experienced staff shortages at their air traffic control towers since the shutdown began.

Times staff writer Stacy Perman contributed to this report.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

