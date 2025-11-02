Court matters postponed over expected Monday traffic to Dodgers’ victory parade

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after winning the 121st World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hundreds of people with hearings scheduled in several downtown Los Angeles courthouses will have their matters continued or rescheduled as the buildings will be closed Monday because of street closures and large crowds expected for a parade celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series victory.

City officials said they were encouraging downtown businesses to allow employees to work from home or adjust their schedules to avoid the traffic they anticipate as fans head to the 11 a.m parade.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said that all schools will open as usual, but parents should allow extra time to get kids to class.

Advertisement

“I encourage all Dodgers fans to plan ahead for the parade, be prepared and celebrate peacefully, safely and responsibly,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a news release, which also expressed pride over the team’s win.

L.A. County officials said Sunday that the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and the county Hall of Records, which are both located downtown, would also be closed.

The parade begins at Temple Street and Broadway. After going west on Temple, the route turns south on Grand Avenue, west on 7th Street and north on Figueroa Street. It ends at 5th Street.

Advertisement

Officials encouraged fans to gather along Grand Avenue, the longest stretch of the route.

After the parade there will be a celebration at Dodger Stadium at approximately 12:15. Fans need a ticket for that event.

The team said fans won’t be able to attend both the parade and celebration, due to the timing and effect of street closures on traffic.

City officials urged fans to use public transportation. Metrolink will have extra trains on its Antelope Valley, Orange County and San Bernardino lines to make it easier for people from all over the region to get downtown.

Advertisement

Dodger Stadium Express buses from Union Station and Harbor Gateway will start running at 8:30 a.m.

Those who drive should expect some downtown freeway exits to be blocked.

The courthouses closed Monday are the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 111 N. Hill St., the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center at 210 W. Temple St., Superior Court departments at the Spring Street Courthouse at 312 N. Spring St. and the Archives and Records Center at 222 N. Hill St.

Restraining order cases scheduled for Monday are being transferred to the Metropolitan Courthouse at 1045 S. Hill St. All other proceedings at the courthouses closed on Monday will be rescheduled, officials said.

Advertisement

The L.A. Police Department is on heightened alert, officials said, and will have officers stationed along the parade route and near Dodger Stadium.

Cars parked along the parade route will be towed, officials warned.

