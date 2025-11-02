Advertisement
California

Son of alleged L.A. Crips leader Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley is fatally shot

Son of rap executive, alleged Rolling 60's Crips leader shot dead in L.A.
A man identified as Jabari Henley was shot and killed outside a smoke shop on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles.
By Wendy Lee
The 34-year-old son of Eugene “Big U” Henley, an accused Crips leader facing federal charges in a sprawling criminal case involving accusations of running a “Mafia-like” enterprise, died after being shot Friday night in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified the shooting victim as Jabari Henley.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at Figueroa and 69th streets in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood, said Norma Eisenman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred after the victim had appeared to walk up to a vehicle, Eisenman said. Suspects inside the vehicle shot him and then fled the scene. There is no description of the suspects, Eisenman said.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Nipsey Hussle and Eugene “BIG U” Henley attend A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

California

L.A. Crips leader turned gang interventionist ran ‘mafia-like’ enterprise, feds allege

Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley helped launch Nipsey Hussle’s career and was called rap’s ‘godfather’ by Wiz Khalifa. Now federal authorities are accusing him of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and fraud.

Firefighters pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Jabari Henley’s father, Eugene “Big U” Henley, 58, is a well-known figure in hip-hop circles and helped launch the career of Nipsey Hussle, who died in 2019. Rapper Wiz Khalifa had called Eugene Henley the godfather of rap.

Eugene Henley was indicted this year on 43 counts of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly carried out a series of racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud and the 2021 murder of an aspiring rapper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

California

Feds say L.A. gangster spoke of ‘the orange man,’ wanted Trump to intervene in case

A judge ruled Tuesday that Eugene “Big U” Henley will remain behind bars pending trial. He cited the violent allegations against Henley, including the murder of an aspiring rapper, and what he called “a lot of evidence of obstruction of justice.”

The elder Henley has denied the accusations, saying on videos, “I ain’t did nothing” and “I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” before voluntarily turning himself in.

Henley is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Federal authorities have accused Eugene Henley of kidnapping and fatally shooting a young rapper in the face and leaving his body in the Las Vegas desert over perceived disrespect and directing the robbery of an unlicensed L.A. marijuana dispensary that had stopped making extortion payments.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced arrests and court filings related to a long-time leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and fellow members of the South Los Angeles-based street gang.

California

Rappers, murder and City Hall fraud: Inside the ‘Big U’ charges rocking L.A.

Federal authorities this week announced that there are 19 Rollin’ 60s Crips members and associates, including two rappers, in custody tied to a sprawling criminal case centered on Eugene “Big U” Henley.

Eugene Henley also is accused of defrauding companies, donors, athletes and celebrities — including NBA star Draymond Green and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal — by persuading them to donate to his charities and later allegedly transferring the money to his personal bank accounts.

Eugene Henley previously served 13 years in prison after trying to rob an undercover sheriff’s deputy of 33 pounds of cocaine in 1991.

City News Service and Times staff writer Brittny Mejia contributed to this report.

