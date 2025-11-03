Advertisement
California

Baby Emmanuel’s father sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering infant

Jake Haro, shown in court on Sept. 4, pleaded guilty to killing his son and filing a false police report.
(Anjali Sharif-Paul / The Sun / Pool)
By Clara Harter
  • Jake Haro, 32, received a 25-years-to-life sentence for the murder of his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel.
  • He and his wife, Rebecca Haro, were accused of faking their son’s kidnapping. She has pleaded not guilty to murder.
  • Because Haro violated probation from a prior child abuse charge, he must serve a minimum of 30 years before becoming eligible for parole again.

Jake Haro, the father of missing baby Emmanuel, whose shocking disappearance activated an army of internet sleuths, was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his 7-month-old son.

Haro, 32, who initially pleaded not guilty, reversed course and pleaded guilty on Oct. 16 to one count each of murder, assault on a child under 8 causing death and filing a false police report, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

He and his wife, Rebecca Haro, 41, reported that their son was kidnapped after someone attacked her in a Yucaipa parking lot on Aug. 14. But detectives quickly found holes in their story and charged both parents with murder.

On Monday, Haro received a sentence of 25 years to life for murder as well as a 180-day sentence for the false police report.

Riverside, CA - August 26: Ahmed Bellozo, independent journalist from "On the Tira" on TikTok outside the Hall of Justice in Riverside following Jake and Rebecca Haro's court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 26. They were arrested Friday on suspicion of killing their son, Emmanuel Haro, who is 7 months old. Photo taken at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Because he committed these crimes while on probation, he must also serve a sentence of six years and eight months that he previously received in a child abuse case, prosecutors said.

Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who was reported missing Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025,
Emmanuel Haro was reported kidnapped, but his parents later faced murder charges.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Haro was convicted of felony willful child endangerment in 2023 after his baby daughter was taken to the hospital in 2018 with a skull fracture, several healing fractures to her ribs, a brain hemorrhage, swelling in the neck and a healing tibia fracture in her leg, according to a police affidavit for an arrest warrant.

A judge later suspended that sentence — a decision that Riverside County Dist. Atty. Mike Hestrin lambasted at an Aug. 27 news conference.

“If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today,” Hestrin said. “That’s a shame and it’s an outrage.”

Haro has been credited with 551 days of time served and, as a result of the aggregated charges, will spend a minimum of 30 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

Although baby Emmanuel’s body has yet to be found, prosecutors believe that multiple acts of abuse and physical assault led to the boy’s death.

The mother has maintained her not guilty plea to charges of murder and filing a false police report. She is due back in court for a felony settlement conference on Jan. 21, prosecutors said.

“The lies told in this case only deepened the tragedy of Emmanuel’s death,” Hestrin said in a Monday statement. “While today’s sentence represents a measure of accountability for Jake Haro, our office will continue to seek justice as the case against his co-defendant moves forward.”

Prosecutors allege that the couple deliberately faked the child’s kidnapping. When investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department questioned the mother about inconsistencies in her police report, the couple stopped cooperating.

A week later, they were arrested at their Cabazon home. In August, authorities removed another 2-year-old child from the couple’s custody and scoured a field in Moreno Valley accompanied by Haro in a jail jumpsuit.

Baby Emmanuel’s remains have yet to be found.

Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Most Read in California

