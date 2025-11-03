Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: L.A. food banks step, driverless freight trains on SoCal rails and more big stories
Parents, grandmother charged with murder after child found in ice-filled cooler in L.A. County

A memorial filled with candles and flowers honors Isaiah H., an 8-year-old Lynwood boy who was found dead on Oct. 24.
By Summer Lin
Two parents and a grandmother in Lynwood have been charged with murder and torture after the couple’s 8-year-old child was found dead in a cooler full of ice in Lynwood last week.

Destiny Luckie Harrison and Daniel Alberto Monzon, both 25, as well as Monzon’s mother, 46-year-old Ana Carcamo Zarceno, were all charged with murder, torture and child abuse resulting in death with allegations that they caused willful harm resulting in death, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release on Friday.

“The horrific abuse that Isaiah endured is made even worse by the fact that, as alleged, it was at the hands of the people who were meant to love and protect him,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in the release. “Our office is committed to ensuring that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions and that justice will be secured for Isaiah.”

The boy’s body was found after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an apartment in Lynwood, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday about 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Century Station in Lynwood “were contacted by an individual who provided information about a deceased child in an apartment” in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Deputies went to the home to conduct a welfare check and found the child’s body inside a cooler filled with ice, prosecutors said.

Based on information gathered at the scene, investigators arrested Harrison on suspicion of murder and took Monzon and Zarceno into custody on suspicion of conspiracy, the sheriff’s department said. Monzon and Zarceno, were also charged with being accessories after the fact, according to the release.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly abused by his parents and grandmother “over a long period of time” and died on Oct. 24.

Three other children found at the apartment — two teenagers and a 9-month-old — were taken into custody by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

If convicted, each defendant faces 32 years to life in prison.

Summer Lin

