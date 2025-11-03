Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade draws thousands of fans

Fans lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Thousands of fans began to line the streets in downtown Los Angeles early Monday, hoping to get a glimpse of the city’s back-to-back World Series champs.

The celebratory parade was scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. and run through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will travel atop double-decker buses during the parade.

Several main roads in and around downtown, as well as some bus routes, have been closed or detoured. Officials said roads would be generally closed south from Chinatown and Cesar Chavez Avenue, west of Spring Street, east of the Harbor (110) Freeway and north of Eighth Street, according to City News Service.

Advertisement

Metro officials urged fans to use the rail system to access the parade, noting that it has seven stations near the parade route.

The 2025 Dodgers team has been a bright spot for many Angelenos during an otherwise tumultuous year for the region, after historic firestorms devastated thousands of homes in January and then widespread immigration sweeps were carried out over the summer by the Trump administration.

But much of Los Angeles was ready to celebrate Monday, two days after the Dodgers took a late lead to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic Game 7.

Advertisement

This post will be updated.