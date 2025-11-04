Los Angeles man charged with pimping hundreds of women in Colorado, authorities say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Los Angeles man is accused of trying to recruit hundreds of women and girls into a multi-state sex trafficking ring, according to prosecutors in Colorado.

Andrew Dominguez, 36, was charged with seven counts by a grand jury in Colorado, officials said, including one count of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, two counts of attempted pimping, two counts of criminal impersonation, one count of extortion and another count of tampering with a victim or witness.

According to the indictment, Dominguez had “established relationships” with several women and girls across multiple states, including Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and a minor in Arizona.

On Monday, Colorado Atty. Gen. Phil Weiser and Denver Dist. Atty. John Walsh announced Dominguez’s arrest. Prosecutors allege that Dominguez has contacted hundreds of women and girls online, looking to recruit them into a sex trafficking ring.

In a statement, officials said Dominguez began contacting victims in early 2023.

Prosecutors with the Denver district attorney’s office became aware of Dominguez when, while investigating a sexual assault involving a different suspect, a woman told prosecutors she believed she had been included in online commercial sex sites for prostitution.

Investigators later determined Dominguez had made the online post for the woman, officials said.

Over the course of their investigation, officials tracked hundreds of commercial sex ads throughout the country, according to the indictment, with many of them listing a similar message in the text of the ad: “no blacks. no pimps. no thugs. no cops.”

Dominguez allegedly used voice over internet protocol numbers, or “VOIP” numbers, which are not linked to a physical phone but transmit calls and texts via the internet, making them more difficult to link to an owner.

Investigators allege, according to the indictment, that Dominguez used the “VOIP” numbers to promote sex workers online, to pose as men looking for sex workers, and to extort women that he’d been unable to recruit for prostitution.

Dominguez threatened to distribute pictures and videos of the women if they did not give him money or engage in prostitution for him, according to investigators.

Officials said more victims may yet be identified.

The 36-year-old was taken into custody in California with the help of agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals.

Officials plan to have him extradited to Colorado to face charges.