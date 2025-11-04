‘Vampire’ daughter-in-law who killed spouse with sword sentenced for murder

Prosecutors say a woman in San Dimas used a katana sword to kill her spouse, then slashed her mother-in-law, who was able to grab the blade and run out of the house.

A woman who used a sword to kill her wife during an argument before attacking her mother-in-law in San Dimas was sentenced to 37 years to life in prison on Monday.

Weichien Huang, 45, was convicted by a jury Oct. 28 for the murder of her wife, Chen Chen Fei, 47, and the attempted murder of Fei’s mother in a gruesome attack that spilled out into the neighborhood in July 2024.

Prosecutors say Huang and Fei were arguing about divorce on July 18, 2024, at their San Dimas home, Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Att. Brittany Saleeby described during the jury trial.

At some point, Huang grabbed a katana sword that was kept in the house and used it to fatally stab her wife 13 times. Hsi Wei Huang ran into the room to find her daughter lying on the floor covered in blood. That’s when her daughter-in-law swung the sword at her multiple times, prosecutors said. Hsi Wei Huang managed to grab the sword by the blade and ran out of the home with it. She was seriously injured and bleeding when sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, according to authorities, but she survived.

Saleeby said deputies went to the couple’s house and found Fei, who was dead, and Huang, who was lying on a bed next to a medication bottle. Saleeby said that Huang attempted to kill herself.

During closing arguments, Saleeby described Huang as “angry, dangerous, violent and controlling,” the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Huang claimed she did not remember killing her wife or attacking her mother-in-law, according to prosecutors.

She did not speak during her sentencing on Monday, but her mother-in-law called into the Pomona courtroom from Taiwan and provided a statement through a Mandarin interpreter, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

“I don’t understand what kind of hate will lead her to kill like that,” Hsi Wei Huang said.

“She was using the sword trying to suck as much blood from people like a vampire,” Hsi Wei Huang said. “She was enjoying [seeing] the blood coming out. There was no regret at all, acting like a vampire.

“Trying to kill us all. She doesn’t show any regret at all.”