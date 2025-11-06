Second-highest number of rabid bats ever recorded in L.A. County, officials say

Bats emerging from crevices in June 2024 under the Interstate 80 causeway in Yolo County.

Dozens of rabid bats have been found in Los Angeles County this year, causing county health officials to caution residents in case they come across one.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 61 rabid bats have been recorded so far in 2025 — the second highest ever after 2021, which saw 68 rabid bats, according to a department news release.

“Bats are vital to our environment, but they can also carry rabies, a disease that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the release. “Anyone who may have had contact with a bat should immediately speak with their medical provider or contact Public Health.”

People have been advised to immediately report to Animal Control any bat found inside, or outdoors if the bat appears sick, active during the day, unable to fly or dead.

Exposure happens whenever saliva or tissue from a rabid bat enters the body through a scratch, bite or contact with a wound, mouth, nose or eyes, county officials said.

Bat bites can be small and go unnoticed so anyone who wakes up to find a bat in their room or a bat near a sleeping child, person or pet should treat it as an exposure and contact their local animal control. Don’t release the bat into the wild so it can be collected and tested for rabies.

Rabid bats typically peak in late summer. In August 2024, 23 rabid bats were recorded.

The Santa Clarita Valley, in particular, has recorded the most rabid bats in Los Angeles County, with Canyon Bat species being the majority found.

Veterinary Public Health has been conducting outreach to communities to increase public awareness and reporting, according to the release.

The public health department has advised people to never touch a bat and never allow pets to interact with them. In L.A. County, about 14% of bats that come into contact with people or pets test positive for rabies, increasing to about 33% in late summer.

