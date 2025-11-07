Don't Miss
California

Suspect falls, traps himself in 30-foot hole during L.A. police chase

Scene in Lincoln Heights, where a man running from police fell into a 30-foot hole a construction site.
First responders at a location in Lincoln Heights, where a man running from police fell into a 30-foot hole a construction site.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer
A man fleeing police Thursday night ended up needing rescuing after authorities say he jumped a wall and fell down a hole at a construction site.

Police officials said officers were chasing the 27-year-old man on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle when he abandoned the vehicle in Lincoln Heights.

From there, the man ran onto a construction site near Sichel Street and Alhambra Avenue, where he jumped a wall and fell down a 30-foot hole, becoming trapped, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and lowered wristlets into the hole and told the man to put them on, according to an LAFD alert.

Firefighters then hoisted the man up by rope and paramedics took him to a local trauma center in critical condition, officials said. His identity has not been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

