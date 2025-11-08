How Dodgers fans turned a series win into $30,000 for the Blue Jay’s hometown children’s hospital

Clayton Kershaw high-fives Teoscar Hernandez before Game 6 of the World Series between the L.A. Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Toronto children’s hospital was flooded this week with a surprise surge of thousands of dollars in donations. The unlikely source? Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a monumental World Series win last week, giving the Boys in Blue back-to-back titles. After such an upset, a rivalry between the cities seems natural. But Dodgers fans are making a widespread effort to prove just the opposite.

It all started online when Blue Jays fan Marcus Kim suggested on Reddit that the winning team donate to the losing team’s local children’s hospital, a Blue Jays fan tradition.

Advertisement

“Let’s offset the negativity generated by gamblers and enjoy the ride,” Kim said.

Kim later posted his receipt of a $60 donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Reddit’s r/baseball platform after Game 7 with a plea for Dodgers fans to pass along the goodwill.

The response was astounding with hundreds of fans pledging their donations. So far, $30,000 has poured into Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, also known as “Sick Kids.”

The acclaimed hospital was no random choice, having been named Newsweek’s #1 worldwide pick for 2026’s best specialized pediatric hospital.

Advertisement

Sandra Chiovitti, director of Sick Kids public relations, told The Times that more than 400 donations from U.S.-based donors all contained references to the Blue Jays or baseball, with some even going beyond a single donation and pledging to contribute monthly.

“Sending love from Los Angeles,” one donor wrote.

“In the name of Alex Vesia. We are rivals, not enemies. Good health to you and yours. Go Dodgers,” another said.

“It has been a sweet surprise to see these U.S. donations come in,” Chiovitti said. “So many reasons for us to smile after some tears last Saturday night.”

Advertisement

The funds will go toward research initiatives, equipment and implementing advanced technologies, she said.

“Baseball fans turned a World Series rivalry — and heartbreaking loss — into hope for children’s health, donating $30K to @sickkids,” the hospital wrote on X. “This will advance care, research and education for patients and families.”

The idea was inspired by an example the Blue Jays themselves set. After the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners for the American League Championship, more than 150 Blue Jays fans donated to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

Some Dodgers fans who donated shared online that they chose an amount that had special meaning: $51.

The Blue Jays joined the Dodgers wearing the number 51 on the side of their hats during the series in honor of Dodgers player Alex Vesia, who stepped away from the games, citing “deeply personal family matters.”

Vesia has since shared that he was mourning the death of his baby daughter.

Helen Cumberbatch, a Dodgers fan who joined in donating to Sick Kids, told the Toronto Star she hopes this movement “becomes a lasting tradition.”