Widespread power outage temporarily impacts more than 30,000 LADWP customers across L.A.

The headquarters of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in downtown Los Angeles.

More than 30,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers temporarily lost power Saturday after a widespread outage affected several parts of the city, according to the utility.

The power loss occurred at about 12:55 p.m., impacting customers in Koreatown, Arlington Heights, Leimert Park, Palms and adjacent areas, an LADWP spokesperson said. LADWP began working on the issue at 1:30 p.m., and as of 4 p.m. power had been fully restored to all areas.

The cause of the power outage remains under investigation.