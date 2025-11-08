UC reaches contract agreement with 21,000 employees, averting a strike

The University of California and the University Professional and Technical Employees have reached a contract agreement, averting a possible strike.

The University of California and a union representing 21,000 healthcare, research and technical professionals across the UC system reached a contract agreement and averted a strike, the university and union announced Saturday.

The union, University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE), had been bargaining with UC for 17 months for a new contract, and the two sides were in mediation for three weeks. After talks broke down earlier this week, UC said UPTE approached the mediator to re-engage with the university.

The union was set to strike Nov. 17 and 18 and be joined by more than 60,000 supporters from two additional UC unions, AFSCME 3299 and the California Nurses Assn.

The unions said it would have been the largest labor strike in UC history. AFSCME 3299 represents patient care technical workers, custodians, food service employees, security guards, secretaries and other workers at UC hospitals and campuses.

UC and UPTE said details of the tentative contract, which union members must ratify, would be released next week. Prior to the agreement, UPTE workers were seeking investments from UC into retention, pay and ensuring safe working conditions to help address a staffing crisis that the union said “threatens patient care, student services, and the research mission at the heart of the UC system.”

“The finalized agreement reflects the university’s enduring commitment and UPTE’s advocacy for our employees who play critical roles across the University,” a joint statement from UC and UPTE read. “Both parties acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative spirit that allowed us to move forward and reach a resolution that supports our valuable employees and the University of California’s mission of excellence.”

UPTE rescinded its strike notice pending a membership ratification vote, according to a statement from Dan Russell, UPTE president and chief negotiator.

“Our tentative agreement is a hard-won victory for 21,000 healthcare, research, and technical professionals across UC — and one that will benefit millions of UC patients and students, as well as people across the world who benefit from UC’s cutting-edge research,” Russell said. “We continue to stand with AFSCME and CNA members as they fight and strike for a similar agreement for their members.”

Meredith Turner, the UC senior vice president of external relations and communications, said the agreement was the result of “constructive dialogue and a shared commitment to finding common ground while maintaining financial responsibility in uncertain times.”

Turner had previously opposed the strike, saying in a video statement posted online Thursday that UC was “disappointed, but not surprised that UPTE has once again chosen disruption over dialog.”

She said UC had been bargaining in good faith, offering “real improvements, meaningful raises, strong benefits and fair working conditions that reflect how much we value our employees.”

UPTE previously engaged in three statewide strikes this year in addition to a fourth strike last November, which was limited to UC San Francisco.