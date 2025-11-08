USC issues warning about a man impersonating a manager to enter homes

USC officials are urging community members to exercise caution and verify any unknown person’s identity through building management.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The University of Southern California’s Department of Public Safety is warning students and residents about a man posing as a representative for a building management company to gain access to people’s homes.

Authorities say the suspect approached residences on the 1100 block of 28th Street and the 2600 block of Orchard Avenue, claiming he was there to fix a water leak. Once inside, the man began asking “inappropriate personal questions,” including ones about romantic relationships, according to DPS, which received multiple reports about the suspect.

In one incident, the man allegedly took a resident’s car key fob and returned it that evening.

Advertisement

Officials are urging community members to exercise caution and verify any unknown person’s identity through building management before allowing them into their homes.

“Your awareness and quick action help keep our community safe,” DPS said in a statement.

DPS also issued to following guidance to residents: “If you feel unsafe or uncertain about someone’s legitimacy, call DPS at (213) 740-4321 or (323) 442-1000. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.”