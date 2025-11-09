Advertisement
California

5 wounded, 1 seriously, in shooting outside San Francisco supermarket

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting.
Officers with the San Francisco Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting near Ocean Beach that left five injured in San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.
(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Police were investigating on Sunday after five people were wounded, one seriously, in a weekend shooting outside a supermarket in San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday found multiple victims near a Safeway in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to the Police Department.

A man with life-threatening injuries and four juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Police Capt. Kevin Lee told the San Francisco Chronicle at the scene that the shooting stemmed from a fight.

There were no arrests, and investigators didn’t immediately release suspect information.

The shooting sent bystanders scattering. Tommy Corcoran, 19, told the Chronicle that he hid behind a log in Golden Gate Park after hearing gunshots and seeing people running away.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement.

Detectives urged witnesses or anyone with information to call the Police Department.

