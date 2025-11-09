Advertisement
Firefighters free person stuck under E Line train

People board a Metro train.
Passengers prepare to ride the Metro E Line in Los Angeles.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg

Firefighters freed a person who was stuck under an E Line train Sunday morning, according to officials.

First responders arrived at the scene on Westwood Boulevard, near the Westwood/Rancho Park stop on the E Line in Rancho Park, around 10:30 a.m.

The person was under the train, which was above ground and on street level near the stop.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extricate the person from beneath the train.

The victim was taken to the hospital in “at least critical condition,” the department said in a statement. They did not release any information about the person.

Metro said the incident caused delays between 15 and 25 minutes on E Line trains, but around 11:30 a.m. the agency said the station had reopened and was “resuming normal service soon.”

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

