Firefighters free person stuck under E Line train

Firefighters freed a person who was stuck under an E Line train Sunday morning, according to officials.

First responders arrived at the scene on Westwood Boulevard, near the Westwood/Rancho Park stop on the E Line in Rancho Park, around 10:30 a.m.

The person was under the train, which was above ground and on street level near the stop.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extricate the person from beneath the train.

The victim was taken to the hospital in “at least critical condition,” the department said in a statement. They did not release any information about the person.

Advertisement

Metro said the incident caused delays between 15 and 25 minutes on E Line trains, but around 11:30 a.m. the agency said the station had reopened and was “resuming normal service soon.”