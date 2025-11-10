As treasurer, he was entrusted with police union’s money. Officer stole $100,000, prosecutors say

Flowers honor Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros, who was killed in a shooting June 2 in Baldwin Park.

A former Baldwin Park police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations that he stole more than $100,000 from the city’s police association during the 18 months he served as its treasurer, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Andres Villalobos, 35, faces 29 felony counts of grand theft, two felony counts of possession of an explosive and one felony count of commercial burglary, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege that between July 2022 and August 2023, Villalobos made a series of unauthorized transfers from the Baldwin Park Police Assn.’s bank account to his online account. The losses total $104,947, officials said.

“Stealing funds that are provided by, and are meant to help fellow police officers, is a serious betrayal of trust,” said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman. “Wearing a badge is not a shield from being held accountable.”

An attorney representing Villalobos could not be reached for comment Monday.

Villalobos was elected treasurer of the police association in late 2021, tasked with managing its finances, authorities said. The labor organization represents police personnel in Baldwin Park.

He was initially arrested on embezzlement charges in December 2023, and has since been terminated from the force, according to reports .

Baldwin Park police did not respond to a request for more details about his employment.

During a search of Villalobos’ home, investigators also found two flash-bang grenades, though prosecutors did not disclose where he obtained the explosives.

Villalobos maintained his innocence at a Nov. 10 arraignment hearing, and bail was set at $1.6 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 26 years and eight months in state prison.

“My office will continue to hold law enforcement officers who break the law to the same standards as everyone else,” Hochman said.