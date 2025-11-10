Advertisement
California

Judge refuses to drop murder charges involving 4 Pepperdine students killed on PCH

A Family of Fraser Michael Bohm after a bail-review hearing leaves Van Nuys Courthouse West in 2023.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow

A judge declined to dismiss murder charges Monday against a driver accused of fatally hitting four Pepperdine University sorority sisters crossing Pacific Coast Highway with his car while speeding more than 100 mph two years ago.


    • Fraser Bohm, 24, is charged with four counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the Oct. 17, 2023, crash on a stretch of PCH in Malibu known as Dead Man’s Curve, where he plowed into parked cars, killing the women. He is charged with murder based on the concept of implied malice, suggesting a conscious disregard for human life, after allegedly reaching 104 mph before the fatal collision.
  • Alan Jackson, Bohm’s new high-profile attorney who garnered headlines as Karen Reed’s defense attorney in her murder trial, argued that “speed alone isn’t implied malice” based on rulings by the California Supreme Court so the murder charges should be dismissed. He said that there was insufficient evidence presented at Bohm’s preliminary hearing to show he knew there was a high probability of death, and that driving at speed on PCH does not meet that standard.

He also repeated the narrative that Bohm crashed while being chased by a road rage driver.

  • “Tragedy doesn’t create murder,” Jackson told the judge, adding the case was an example of “why manslaughter exists.”

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in a 45 mph zone when Bohm allegedly swerved onto the north shoulder of westbound PCH and slammed into three parked vehicles. The force of the collision sent the parked vehicles plowing into the four Pepperdine students who were walking along the shoulder after exiting a car.

The four victims were Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21. The Pepperdine seniors and members of the Alpha Phi sorority subsequently received their degrees posthumously.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2023 - Sheriff deputies approach the scene where four women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu on October 18, 2023. A 22-year-old man was arrested after plowing into the pedestrians and parked cars. The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway where they found the victims of the crash, along with the severely damaged vehicles. The crash began when the suspect lost control of his BMW and slammed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the women, who were standing on the side of the road. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Driver sped at 104 mph in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students, D.A. says

Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

At the time of the crash, Bohm was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and had no prior driving offenses before the deadly crash in his BMW, his attorney told the judge Monday in seeking to dismiss the murder charges.

Advertisement

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson rejected those arguments, saying that given the totality of the evidence, there was enough to put Bohm on trial for murder. According to prosecutors, the airbag-related data from Bohm’s car showed that even as the stability control system kicked in at 93 mph, as he began to skid, he continued to accelerate before reaching 104 mph.

In court filings, prosecutors said there was justification for the Bohm to be driving that fast and no proof there was a road rage confrontation. The judge agreed Monday.

“There is no doubt that this man was driving extremely fast on PCH...close to or even above 100 mph,” Rubinson said. “There is no evidence of a road rage incident before the crash. The defendant knew how dangerous it was to drive at 100 mph, and his actions had a high degree of probability of causing death.”

Advertisement

Explaining his ruling, the judge said Bohm did not just know speed kills from a bus bench ad or the side of the bus, as Jackson claimed, but because he revealed to investigators that two of his best friends died in high-speed crashes.

Rubinson said that the coastal roadway, with pedestrians, parked cars, and trash bins, is not a remote, broad, open highway. Bohm told deputies he knew the “road like the back of his hand” and “he knows Dead Man’s Curve,” the judge said.

Rubinson said Monday his ruling to uphold the murder charges wasn’t deciding the issue of reasonable doubt, rather that based on the totality of the circumstances, not just his speed, but also the alleged warning from another motorist and his knowledge of PCH with its history of vehicular deaths, that there was enough to continue to trial.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement