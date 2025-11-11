Don't Miss
California

Husband finds his wife’s body on their property a week after she vanished

The Welcome to Twentynine Palms sign sits among palm trees at dusk.
A Twentynine Palms sign sits among palm trees at dusk.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
More than a week after she was reported missing, a husband in Twentynine Palms has found his wife’s body on the couple’s property, San Bernardion County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

On Oct. 23 around 12 p.m., the husband of 51-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Hiroko Nagao left his home and came back later that day and couldn’t find his wife though her belongings were still there, according to a news release.

But just over a week later on Oct. 31 around 1 p.m., Hiroko’s husband found her body on the property, according to the release. Deputies from the Morongo Station arrived at the residence and investigated the scene.

The Sheriff Department’s Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail responded to the scene, according to the release. An autopsy is being conducted determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with more information about this case has been asked to contact the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904, according to the release. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to wetip.com.

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

Podcasts

Most Read in California

