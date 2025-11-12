Gunfire reported from downtown L.A. apartment high-rise leads to SWAT standoff

A massive police and SWAT response took place at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles following a report of possible gunfire Wednesday morning.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Several blocks of downtown Los Angeles were shut down Wednesday after reports of someone shooting a rifle from an apartment high-rise prompted a police SWAT team response.

No one has been injured, but the incident began just after 5:30 a.m. when police officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Broadway.

Responding officers requested backup and began searching the large apartment complex — identified as the Broadway Palace Apartments — for any potential victims or a suspect.

Advertisement

By the afternoon, police had determined that the gunshots had come from inside a unit.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Michael Bland said during a news conference that the person inside was armed and refused to come out of the apartment.

“We believe that suspect has a tactical advantage so we’ll call our SWAT team, who is highly trained, and they also have a crisis negotiation team built in,” Bland said.

Bland said police have been trying to contact the person to de-escalate the situation and encourage the person to surrender to “lower the intensity before the SWAT team has to make forced entry.”

Advertisement

As of 1 p.m., police had closed off streets from Eighth Street to Olympic Boulevard and Main to Hill streets.

We have declared this a barricaded suspect and our SWAT team with Crisis Negotiation team has set up containment and is establishing lines of communication with the occupants of the location in attempt to gain willful complaince and render the situation safe. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) November 12, 2025

No shooting victims have been found, Bland said. Police are asking people to stay out of the area and for neighboring residents to shelter in place.

Advertisement

Video footage taken on the ground and from the air shows police and fire vehicles, including ambulances and firetrucks, parked outside the apartment complex.

Itzel Enciso told KTLA that she woke up to more than a dozen gunshots.

“It’s crazy because it was so many gunshots like back-to-back-to-back,” she said.