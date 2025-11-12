Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $965 million for this Friday’s drawing

Ronald Fransico Maren, a sales clerk at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, rubs lottery tickets purchased for the $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot on a blue bird figurine in August 2023.

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to nearly a billion dollars for the eighth time in the game’s history after no one won the drawing on Tuesday night.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, according to a Mega Millions news release. The estimated jackpot is $965 million, or $445.3 million if the winner takes a lump sum in cash.

No ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing — white balls 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46, and the gold Mega Ball 1.

Friday’s drawing is the eighth-largest jackpot since the game began in 2002, according to the release. Seven billion-dollar jackpots have been awarded in the past; the most recent was the $1.269 billion prize won in California in Dec. 2024.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were 809,030 winning tickets across all prizes, for a total of more than $27.9 million in winnings nationwide. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the second-highest prize of $1 million. One ticket sold in Arizona had the 5X multiplier for a $5-million prize. Two other tickets, sold in Iowa and New York, had the 3X multiplier for the $3-million prize.

Twenty-seven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-highest prize.

Four Mega Millions jackpots were won earlier this year, and Friday’s drawing will be the 40th since the last win in June.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336. The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23.