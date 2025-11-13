Don't Miss
California

Child sexually assaulted inside Hollywood restaurant, D.A. says

July 2025 photo of L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a Hollywood restaurant, according to authorities.

David Josue Lopes, a Los Angeles resident, was charged one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under 14, and faces allegations of aggravated kidnapping and infliction of bodily harm on a child under 14 years old, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The allegations in this case are horrifying,” L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in the release. “An innocent child and her family have suffered an unthinkable trauma that will leave lasting scars. My Office will use every legal tool available to seek justice for this young victim and to ensure that the individual responsible is held accountable under the law.”

On the night of Nov. 5, Lopes allegedly approached a child inside a Hollywood restaurant, took her to an enclosed area and physically and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

Lopes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Nov. 10, officials said. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is being held without bail.

Detectives are asking the public for help in finding any additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (424) 259-7096. Calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

