Child sexually assaulted inside Hollywood restaurant, D.A. says

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a Hollywood restaurant, according to authorities.

David Josue Lopes, a Los Angeles resident, was charged one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under 14, and faces allegations of aggravated kidnapping and infliction of bodily harm on a child under 14 years old, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

“The allegations in this case are horrifying,” L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in the release. “An innocent child and her family have suffered an unthinkable trauma that will leave lasting scars. My Office will use every legal tool available to seek justice for this young victim and to ensure that the individual responsible is held accountable under the law.”

On the night of Nov. 5, Lopes allegedly approached a child inside a Hollywood restaurant, took her to an enclosed area and physically and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

Lopes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Nov. 10, officials said. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is being held without bail.

Advertisement

Detectives are asking the public for help in finding any additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (424) 259-7096. Calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.