In California, high school graduation rates soar faster than student learning

Maywood Academy High School students wait for the start of their graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park in June.

State officials on Thursday celebrated new heights in just-released high school graduation rates, though similar achievement levels were not seen in other measures of student learning.

California’s graduation rate of 87.5% is the highest since the launch of the state’s current accountability dashboard in 2017. That rate is up 4.5 percentage points since 2017 and 1.1 percentage points from last year.

Groups that were behind generally improved more than those that were already doing well. This narrowed the gap separating those with the highest graduation rates — Filipinos, Asians and whites — from other groups, including Latino students, Black students and those in foster care. The rate for white students declined slightly but was essentially flat.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office — and other state officials — positioned the results as a strong positive, Newsom’s statement was measured.

“The more we can invest time, energy, and resources into our kids, the better their future can be,” Newsom said. “Whether that future consists of college or jumping right into our state’s workforce, we are going to continue our shared commitment to ensuring students and educators have the resources they need to be successful and pursue their California Dream.”

Nationwide, the pendulum has shifted profoundly from a period when school officials ratcheted up graduation requirements as a way to spur student achievement. The get-tough approach still has proponents, but critics argued that it increased the number of dropouts while providing too little benefit.

High and improving graduation rates typically do not align with other measures, most notably scores on state and national standardized tests — as is the case with the California data released Thursday.

The state’s complex barometer of college and career readiness rated 51.7% of graduates as meeting the standard. On the plus side, that number was higher than last year’s.

In other words, while the diploma itself might be presumed to signal that a student is ready for either college or a career, the data suggests otherwise: Nine in 10 students received a diploma in the 2024-25 school year, but only about 1 in 2 of these grads were deemed ready for college or a career.

Students can qualify as “college ready” in various ways, for example by completing two Advanced Placement courses with a grade of C− or better.

One way to become “career ready” is to complete a registered pre-apprenticeship. Another is to complete one semester of a career technical education course with a C− or better and also complete a program affiliated with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Job Corps, YouthBuild or California Conservation Corps.

Other California data released Thursday provided cause for concern, including the percentage of students chronically absent, which tallies how many students miss at least 10% of school. At 19.4% for the 2024-25 school year, that figure was down slightly from the previous year but still means that about 1 in 5 students was chronically absent. The rate prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was 12.1%, which educators considered too high at the time.

The latest data echoes a takeaway from the early October release of state test scores: incremental improvement overall and strong improvement in some places, coupled with indications that, in important ways, students have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels.

Statewide, 48.8% of students scored advanced or proficient in English and 37.3% in math.

Graduation rates soared across the U.S.

Rising graduation rates have been ubiquitous across the country as educators have substantially cracked the code in eliminating high dropout rates. But producing more graduates does not automatically equate to higher student achievement.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, which periodically tests a sample of students and is known as the nation’s report card, showed flat or declining scores in English language arts and math.

In an effort to help students who stayed in school but performed poorly on standardized tests, California was among the majority of states that eliminated passing an exit exam as a requirement to receive a diploma. And virtually all school districts in the state — like others across the country — introduced online credit recovery that allows students to catch up quickly on missing credits for coursework.

“The evidence on those exit exams was pretty weak, in that they didn’t appear to boost learning,” said Fordham Institute president Mike Petrilli. “And policymakers at the state and local level weren’t eager to deny diplomas to kids who stuck it out — even if they could barely read — so the number of states with those exams has dwindled to single digits.”

The percentage of U.S. adults with minimal reading skills increased from 19% in 2017 to 28% in 2023, according to federal data. For young adults aged 16 to 24, the percentage of those who struggle to read increased from 16% to 25% during the same period.

In numeracy — the ability to understand and use numbers in everyday situations — the percentage of low-performing adults increased from 29% in 2017 to 34% in 2023.

Nonetheless, research has indicated that having a diploma is better than not having one, regardless of the skills the diploma embodies. Compared to non-graduates, for example, high school graduates are healthier and make more money.

“It’s never been easier to graduate high school in America than it is today,” said Petrilli, who has convened other analysts on the topic. “We seem to have decided — without much public debate — to make the diploma a certificate of attendance rather than an indication of achievement. The good news is that fewer kids are dropping out and hanging out on the streets. The bad news is that we’re giving a lot of young people the false impression that they are ready for what comes next.”

California officials are aware of the disconnect between graduation rates and other measures of learning. In highlighting school systems where graduation rates increased, they also looked for other measures of improvement.

The education department singled out the Culver City Unified School District for its 97.2% graduation rate — up 3.6 percentage points over the previous year.

Culver City district leaders said they focus on the social and emotional well-being of students, including with mental health counselors. The school system also relies on literacy coaches and reading specialists and prioritizes its college and career center.

A focus on student achievement is inseparable from improving the graduation rate, said Culver City school board president Triston Ezidore.

That includes providing strong reading and writing foundations early, as well as giving students targeted support when they need it.

The school system is “focused on removing a ton of barriers at the same time as expanding academic supports to really just make sure that students feel seen,” Ezidore said.