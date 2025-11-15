Advertisement
California

4 dead after panga boat capsizes off Southern California coast

Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Four people died after a panga boat capsized off the San Diego County coast early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boat was first spotted south of the Imperial Beach Pier around 12 a.m. by agents with the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, according to Gerardo Gutierrez, a public affairs officer for the agency.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an overturned vessel around 12:23 a.m., a public information officer confirmed to The Times on Saturday.

Advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search for the boat, which had been carrying nine people, near South Seacoast Drive and Encanto Avenue, Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French told Sideo.TV.

French confirmed that four people had died.

At least five people were rescued from the water and taken to a hospital, Gutierrez said. This event remains under investigation, he added.

The Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station monitors six linear miles of land border from the Pacific Ocean to the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement