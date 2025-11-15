Advertisement
Three dead, one wounded in South Gate domestic violence case

Police in South Gate responded to a domestic violence report
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident in which South Gate police responded to a domestic violence report in the 8400 block of San Luis Avenue.
By Dakota Smith
Staff Writer Follow
Two women are dead and a third woman wounded in South Gate after being shot by a male relative who then killed himself, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting appears to be a case of domestic violence, officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, South Gate Police Department officers pulled up to the 8400 block of San Luis Avenue early Saturday after a 911 caller said a man was shooting a firearm in her residence.

The suspect was leaving the residence when he fired at police, who returned fire, striking the man, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man went back inside and the officers heard more gunshots.

Once inside, the officers found a woman in her 70s with gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The two women who were killed, a 25-year-old and a woman in her early 50s, had also been shot. The man was found dead after with the Sheriff’s Department described as a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The weapon the man used to shoot at the South Gate officers was found at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the incident, including the officer-involved shooting.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

