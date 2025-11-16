Father killed in surf near Big Sur is identified; 5-year-old daughter still missing
-
-
-
- Share via
The father who was killed after trying to save his 5-year-old daughter from the surf near Big Sur on Friday has been identified as 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Canada, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hu, of Calgary, a province in Alberta, was pulled from the water by another beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks peace officer, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His daughter remains missing, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Hu entered the water after his daughter was “swept off the shoreline by waves estimated to be 15-20 feet high.” The waves were the result of winds of up to 70 mph that were part of the same weather system that drenched the Los Angeles region this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
5-year-old girl missing, father dead after large wave sweeps them into ocean near Big Sur
A 5-year old girl is missing and her father is dead after they were swept into the ocean by a wave at Garrapata State Park along the Big Sur coast, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at Garrapata Beach, along Highway 1 just north of the Rocky Point Restaurant.
The child’s mother also entered the water in an attempt to assist. She was able to make it back to shore, and was also transported to the local hospital and treated for mild hypothermia. A 2-year-old child was not hurt.
A large-scale search effort for the girl had resumed Saturday morning and continued through sunset — a joint effort led by the county Sheriff’s Office with help from various state agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the operation has since been suspended.
State parks officials were to maintain personnel on scene “to continue shoreline and accessible-area searches on foot” on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the family has requested privacy and did not wish to issue a statement.