Home explodes in Chino Hills, injuring 8 people inside, officials say

A home exploded in Chino Hills on Sunday afternoon, injuring eight people and forcing temporary evacuations, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

Fire officials said crews responded at 3:44 p.m. to an explosion in the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. One home appeared to have collapsed, and some neighboring homes suffered minor damage.

Sixteen people were temporarily evacuated, fire officials said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Four injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital, and four others arrived by themselves, officials said.

Video from the scene show some structures near the home were still on fire as night fell Sunday.

Jon Cripe, battalion chief with the Chino Valley Fire District, told news-gathering service OnScene.TV that, following the blast, Southern California Gas was working to mitigate an active gas leak at the home. The eight people who were injured were all inside the home that exploded, he said.

