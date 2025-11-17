Wettest November on record for downtown L.A. as more rain moves in

A family navigates heavy rain while shopping at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Saturday.

After a weekend storm brought downtown Los Angeles its wettest November on record, more rain is forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:30 a.m. Sunday, downtown Los Angeles reached 2.57 inches of rain for the month following intense downpours over the weekend. That put the region ahead of its previous November 1985 record of 2.43 inches of rainfall.

The record-setting rain was the result of an unusually wet weekend that saw scattered showers turning into heavy downpours on Saturday. The rain continued in scattered pockets through Sunday afternoon.

A flood advisory was in effect across the region through Sunday afternoon, with the rainstorm bringing relief from dry conditions but threatening mudslides and flooding in parts of the county that were ravaged by wildfires in January. No major damage was reported in the fire-scarred neighborhoods of Altadena and the Pacific Palisades.

The dreary weekend is expected to be followed by a gray week that will push this month’s rainfall total well past the 1985 benchmark.

Two more storms are expected to arrive in Southern California. The first is forecast to last from Monday through Tuesday, bringing light rain that will likely start midmorning on Monday. Forecasters have predicted up to another inch in rain from the storm.

Along with showers, a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms is possible in Southern California, with locally heavy rain in the Sana Ynez and western Ventura mountains. Snow levels in local mountains will drop with the cold front to around 4,500 feet by Tuesday, according to the weather service. But only an inch to 3 inches of snow is expected.

The second storm will likely hit in the later half of the week. The weather service expects light to moderate rain from that event, but said there was still “considerable uncertainty” over the timing and intensity of the storm.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lifted all evacuation measures related to the rain, but residents were encouraged to drive slowly and pay attention to changing road conditions.

Malibu residents were warned Sunday to continue looking out for mudslides and debris flow, particularly in the canyons.