Woman found dead inside burning L.A. bungalow

A fast-moving fire tore through a Hyde Park bungalow Sunday afternoon, heavily damaging the unit as firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

A woman was found dead after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responding to a report of a trash fire in the 6300 block of South Brynhurst Avenue and arrived to a burning home within a row of bungalows, according to an LAFD news release.

Firefighters immediately upgraded the incident to a structure fire and quickly got to work to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring units, according to the release.

Firefighters found a dead 65-year-old woman inside the structure during their search of the burned unit, according to the release.

It took about three dozen firefighters just over 20 minutes to put out the blaze. Working smoke alarms were found within the building, officials said. Authorities will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the fire.