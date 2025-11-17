Advertisement
California

Woman found dead inside burning L.A. bungalow

A fast-moving fire tore through a Hyde Park bungalow Sunday afternoon.
A fast-moving fire tore through a Hyde Park bungalow Sunday afternoon, heavily damaging the unit as firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.
(Los Angeles Fire Department)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A woman was found dead after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responding to a report of a trash fire in the 6300 block of South Brynhurst Avenue and arrived to a burning home within a row of bungalows, according to an LAFD news release.

Firefighters immediately upgraded the incident to a structure fire and quickly got to work to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring units, according to the release.

Advertisement

Firefighters found a dead 65-year-old woman inside the structure during their search of the burned unit, according to the release.

It took about three dozen firefighters just over 20 minutes to put out the blaze. Working smoke alarms were found within the building, officials said. Authorities will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement