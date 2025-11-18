Advertisement
California

Man shoots estranged wife’s family in Baldwin Park in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Police cars block off a street
Baldwin Park Police department investigate a homicide at 12700 block of Royston Street, where two people were killed on Monday morning.
(Citizen App)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
  • A man is accused of opening fire inside the Baldwin Park home of his estranged wife’s family.
  • Two adults were killed and a 10-year-old girl critically injured.
  • The suspect, Qihao Jin, 35, was found dead in Anaheim from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A man opened fire inside the Baldwin Park home of his estranged wife’s family — killing two people and critically wounding a 10-year-old girl — before fleeing to Anaheim and taking his own life on Monday, authorities said.

Baldwin Park police officers responded to the 12700 block of Royston Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds inside, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the homicide investigation.

Yulan Wang, 61, and her husband Qiufu Jiang, 61 were pronounced deceased inside the home, while the 10-year-old girl was transported to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that the suspected shooter, Qihao Jin, 35, targeted the location of his estranged wife’s family; however, she was not at home at the time of the attack.

Detectives spoke to two men and a boy outside of the home who survived the attack uninjured. Detectives then identified Jin as the suspect and determined that he drove away from the attack westbound on Royston Street, according to authorities.

A multi-county search for Jin unfolded as homicide investigators worked throughout the day and evening to track him down, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His vehicle was identified late Monday night and an alert was sent to local law enforcement agencies.

Anaheim police officers located Jin and his vehicle in the 100 block of Vermont Street in Anaheim where he was pronounced deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

